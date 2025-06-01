Northern Lights in MN: Wildfire smoke could make the aurora difficult to see

The Brief There is a potential for vibrant Northern Lights Sunday night that could be visible for much of the northern United States. Haze from wildfire smoke might make the aurora more difficult to see in Minnesota. The best times to view the aurora are generally around the midnight hour.



The Northern Lights are expected to be visible Sunday night, but haze from wildfire smoke might spoil the show for Minnesota.

Northern Lights forecast

What we know:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting a severe (G4) level geomagnetic storm on Sunday evening. Geomagnetic storms are what fuel the aurora and a G4 is the second-strongest level of storm.

The NOAA forecast shows the aurora could be visible as far south as central Iowa.

Northern lights in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo submitted by Danny) (Supplied)

Best viewing times for the aurora

What's next:

Typically, the best times to view the aurora are around the midnight hour. It appears that's about the time the storm will be at its strongest in the overnight hours.

(Supplied)

Smoke will likely hamper aurora visibility

The other side:

Unfortunately for Minnesota, smoke from wildfires burning in Canada has made skies hazy across the state, and particularly in areas to the north.

While it might not be impossible to see the aurora, FOX 9 meteorologist Ian Leonard compares it to a foggy morning. He says it is worth taking a look in your area, to see if you can spot anything, but it's probably not worth traveling a far distance to seek out the aurora.

Much of Minnesota is under an unhealthy air quality alert due to smoke.

Tips for viewing the Northern Lights

What you can do:

The NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the Northern Lights.