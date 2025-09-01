Northern Lights in MN: Aurora could be visible amid a 'strong' geomagnetic storm

article

The Brief The Northern Lights could be visible in Minnesota late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The NOAA is forecasting a G3, or "strong," geomagnetic storm that will hit its peak in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Clouds could spoil the show for some residents, however.



Minnesota residents may have a chance to see the Northern Lights overnight, as the NOAA is forecasting a "strong" geomagnetic storm that will peak early Tuesday morning.

Northern Lights possible overnight

What we know:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a G3 geomagnetic storm overnight, with the peak being between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The NOAA says it's also possible the storm builds to a G4 rating. Geomagnetic storms are what fuel the aurora and G5 is the strongest level of storm.

As always, it's good to remember that auroras are difficult to predict and a strong storm is no guarantee you will see anything.

Local perspective:

The forecast puts Minnesota in prime position to see the aurora and says it's possible the Northern Lights are visible as far south as central Iowa.

The downside:

Clouds will move in for some areas overnight, which will spoil the show for some, especially in the metro area.

NOAA aurora forecast for Sept. 1 into Sept. 2. (NOAA / Supplied)

Tips for seeing the aurora

What you can do:

The NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the Northern Lights.

It's generally better to go north (but with the smoke, that might not be the case tonight).

Go to areas with less light pollution. You can use this map to find the best spots near you.

Spring and fall are often the best times to see the aurora, because "the subtleties in the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere" can create larger geomagnetic storms.

Because of the clouds, it might be better to stay close to home.