Northern lights could be visible again in MN Wednesday night

The Brief Elevated geomagnetic storm levels are likely to carry over into Nov. 14, which could mean additional chances to see the aurora. Some passing clouds could make the aurora more difficult to see on Wednesday in Minnesota. However, Thursday night will be clear.



After an incredible northern lights display on Tuesday night, Minnesotans have another chance to see the aurora this week.

Aurora possible again this week

What we know:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center says geomagnetic storm conditions are currently at G3 (strong) levels after previously reaching G4 (severe). Elevated geomagnetic storm levels are likely to carry over into Nov. 14, which could mean additional chances to see the aurora.

FOX 9 viewer submissions of the Northern Lights seen across Minnesota on Nov. 11, 2025.

Local perspective:

Minnesotans will have another chance to see the northern lights this week. However, there will be some passing clouds at times that could make them more difficult to see on Wednesday evening. Thursday night will be clear.

Northern lights photos

Aurora photos:

Tuesday's northern lights were among the most intense shows we've seen in decades, with the aurora extending down to central Mexico.

Here are photos of the aurora in Minnesota and beyond:

Tips for seeing the aurora

What you can do:

The NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the Northern Lights.

It’s generally better to go north.

To have the best opportunity to see them, get as far away from city lights as possible. You can use this map to find the best spots near you.

Spring and fall are often the best times to see the aurora, because "the subtleties in the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere" can create larger geomagnetic storms.

You can find the latest space weather forecast on NOAA’s website here.