Northeast Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead, 2 others injured

article

Minneapolis police said two women had been arrested in connection to a shooting Sunday night that left a man dead and two others injured.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of Central Avenue Northeast and found a man on the ground with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

After the shooting, a vehicle left the scene and was located near 4th Street Southeast and Central Avenue. Inside, authorities found a man and woman suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. EMS transported the pair to the hospital. Police did not provide further details about the victims or the extent of their injuries.

According to police, the preliminary investigation suggests there was an altercation between several people who knew each other, which escalated into the shooting.

Two women have since been arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail. As of Monday morning, they had not been officially charged.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name along with the manner and cause of death at a later date.