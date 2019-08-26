No serious injuries after pontoon boat goes over power dam at Lake Zumbro

article

Four people are unharmed after a pontoon boat that was docked close to the dam went over the edge at Lake Zumbro in Wabasha County.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office reports the boater and three passengers had docked near the dam building to visit Mac's Park Place on Saturday evening.

Around 10:40 p.m., the group returned and started to leave the area when the driver realized the boat was right next to the edge.

The driver tried to maneuver away from the edge, but was unable to avoid it. One of the passengers ended up diving into the water and swam toward a buoy.

The boat went over the side and landed upright on a shelf below the dam. Officials said everyone in the boat was safe and later brought to shore with help from firefighters, deputies and other boaters.

The man who swam to the buoy was also rescued from the water by other boaters and checked over by firefighters.

One person was transported with injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Deputies believe alcohol and darkness played a role in the incident. The driver of the boat was arrested on DWI charges.