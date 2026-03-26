No Kings protesters line I-35 overpasses from Duluth to Texas ahead of Saturday rally

The Brief Demonstrators lined overpasses along Interstate 35 from Duluth to Texas on Thursday to promote Saturday’s No Kings Rally. The movement, organized by Democracy Bridge, aims to show unity and protest the Trump administration and immigration enforcement in Minnesota. Saturday’s rally at the State Capitol is set to feature U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Bruce Springsteen.



Protesters are making their voices heard ahead of the national No Kings Rally, with hundreds gathering on overpasses along Interstate 35 to build momentum for the weekend event.

No Kings rally: Demonstrators gather on I-35 overpasses

What we know:

Demonstrators lined overpasses from Duluth through the Twin Cities and all the way to Texas, holding signs with messages like "No Kings" and "Ice Out." Their goal is to show visibility and unity for the upcoming nationwide demonstration.

The protest is organized by Democracy Bridge, a group that has been holding similar events for the past year. Organizers say the idea was inspired by a video of people demonstrating in Texas, sparking the vision to activate the entire stretch of Interstate 35 from Minnesota to Texas.

Lynda Cannova of Minneapolis said, "We’re demonstrating for our democracy, for our constitution."

Many participants shared this sentiment as they gathered on the 42nd Street overpass bridge in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations are a response to the Trump administration and recent immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota.

Lori Nordstrom, who has regularly attended the events, said, "Don’t want to let people get complacent about what’s going on." She added, "A few folks got it started, I think back in March or something. I found out about it, don’t know, last April. So if I’m around, I’m here."

Some drivers passing by honked in support, and the atmosphere included singing and drumming as participants aimed to stand together in unity.

Community impact and national reach

Why you should care:

Organizers say the demonstrations are about building community and making people feel less alone in their beliefs. Sara Strzok, an organizer with Democracy Bridge Minneapolis, said, "One of our friends saw a video of people doing this in Texas and said, wouldn’t it be cool if we could activate all of Interstate 35 from Minnesota down to Texas to promote the No Kings Protest on Saturday."

Strzok also shared, "Locally, I’d say the impact has been building community here in Minneapolis. We’ve had drivers literally get off the road and stop by and say I felt really alone out in Burnsville or Lakeville. It’s nice to see that people feel the same way that I do."

What's next:

Saturday’s No Kings rally at the State Capitol is the national flagship event, with high-profile attendees expected, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Bruce Springsteen.

The demonstrations have become a familiar sight on interstate overpasses, with organizers and participants braving all kinds of weather to keep the momentum going.