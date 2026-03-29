Minnesota No Kings protest: 100,000 rally at State Capitol as midterms approach

The Brief Eight million people joined No Kings rallies across all 50 states Saturday, including 100,000 outside Minnesota’s State Capitol. The movement is focused on protesting President Donald Trump’s policies and energizing voters ahead of the midterm elections in November. Indivisible Twin Cities is planning further action, including a national strike on May 1.



Thousands gathered outside the State Capitol for the No Kings rally, joining millions nationwide in a protest against President Donald Trump and his policies.

Massive turnout at the State Capitol and across the country

What we know:

According to Indivisible Twin Cities, eight million people took part in more than 3,300 rallies across all 50 states Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol estimated 100,000 people gathered outside the State Capitol, which served as the flagship site for the national movement.

FOX 9 was on the ground at the State Capitol, where people said they felt it was necessary to show up after 3,000 federal agents were sent to Minnesota during Operation Metro Surge. "We're not going to go down without a fight and our democracy means something," said Tim Wegener, Leadership Team at Indivisible Twin Cities.

The rallies come ahead of the midterm elections in November, and both parties are watching closely. Political analyst Blois Olson said, "I know that there's always been a strong anti-Trump sentiment, but when people are gathering, they're taking time out of a weekend that begins to show just kind of the energy in a midterm election year that Republicans, I think, are concerned about."

The local perspective

Why you should care:

The No Kings rally is not just about one day of protest. Organizers say they plan to keep the momentum going by talking with neighbors, knocking on doors and showing people how to get involved. "We're going to be knocking on doors, we're going to be talking to our neighbors. We're going to be showing people where they can get involved and where they can help," said Wegener.

Minnesota’s Republican Party is also paying attention to the movement, but leaders are skeptical about its impact on voters. "I think that the DFL thinks it's going to affect the voters in the fall; they might have something to say about that, but I think Minnesotans are smarter than that. You know, we don't need that kind of demonstration to tell people what to think and how to think," said Alex Plechash, Chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party.

Indivisible Twin Cities says they are working with their national organization for a national strike planned for May 1.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much the No Kings rallies will influence voter turnout or political outcomes in the upcoming midterm elections. Details about the planned national strike on May 1 have not been fully announced.