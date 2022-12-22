NFL Sunday Ticket moving to YouTube TV for 2023 season

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
13
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

NFL Sunday Ticket moving to YouTube TV for 2023 season

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 11:43AM
NFL
FOX TV Digital Team
Getty Images-1451068492 article

Orlando Brown Jr. #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets set against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Fans eager to see their favorite NFL team in action during the season now have a new way to watch games beginning next year.

The popular NFL Sunday Ticket package is leaving DirectTV and coming to YouTube TV.  The service will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels starting in the 2023 NFL season in a multi-year deal between the NFL and Google, according to the NFL.

Sunday Ticket was first launched in 1994 and aired on DirectTV’s satellite service.

NFL Sunday Ticket televises out-of-market regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location) broadcast on FOX and CBS to offer fans the flexibility to see their team play every week regardless of where they live, the NFL noted.

RELATED: NFL Week 16 games brace for dangerous wind chills from massive bomb cyclone 

The NFL says updated Sunday Ticket features and how fans can use the service will be announced before the 2023 NFL season. The league is also working with YouTube to make Sunday Ticket available in businesses, including bars and restaurants. 

"We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States access, watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this strategic partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans."

This latest deal between the NFL and Google extends a partnership between these entities since the league launched its official NFL channel on YouTube in 2015. Since then, the NFL YouTube channel has grown, highlighted by channels for all 32 NFL teams and league channels, including NFL Network and NFL Films, according to the NFL.

"YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they're streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights," Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube said in a statement provided by the NFL. "Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels. We're excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere."

And if you plan to subscribe to either service to catch NFL games in 2023 through Sunday Ticket, here's the difference between YouTube TV and YouTube PrimeTime Channels. 

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service allowing viewers to watch live and on-demand TV from over 100 channels on their phones, tablet, TV, and computer. YouTube PrimeTime Channels are accessible through streaming services using the YouTube app, the NFL noted. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 
 