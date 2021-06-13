NFL star and Twin Cities native Larry Fitzgerald helps fix up Minneapolis Boys and Girls Club branch

article

An NFL star with roots in the Twin Cities was back in town Sunday to get a Boys and Girls Club branch in north Minneapolis ready for the summer.

Our crews caught up with Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald as he was helping put a fresh coat of paint onto the walls of the Jerry Gamble branch off North Irving Avenue in Minneapolis.

"Being somebody born and raised here in Minneapolis, these young people are…they have dreams and aspirations and I want to help with those dreams," said Fitzgerald. "And make sure it's presentable and give them something they're proud of."

The charity event is part of Fitzgerald's Bell Bank Golf Classic that will raise money for five charities. That event is set to be played Monday in Edina.