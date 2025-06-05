New Prague man gets 72 years for sexual assaulting 13-year-old stepdaughter
A 45-year-old New Prague man has been sentenced to 72 years in prison after being convicted on 15 counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Jeffrey William Boysen was found guilty of having a criminally sexual relationship with his then 13-year-old stepdaughter.
Criminal sexual conduct
What we know:
According to court documents, New Prague police took a report from a woman who said starting when she was 13-years-old, she was sexually assaulted multiple times by Boysen, her stepfather.
Boysen would convince the victim's mother to take a bath or take her younger brother out for food, then sexually assault the victim.
The complaint states she told police when her mom was at work, and she would come home from school, Boysen would send her brothers upstairs and "he’d have us do it down on the couch."
According to the charges, the last time Boysen sexually assaulted the victim was in July 2023.
St. Cloud prison sentence
Timeline:
Boysen was convicted on 15 counts, and will be sentenced to 72 years at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility.