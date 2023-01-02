Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Jackson County
7
Ice Storm Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

New Omicron subvariant becoming dominant COVID strain in U.S.

By Tisha Lewis
Published 
FOX 5 DC

New XBB.1.5 subvariant becoming dominant in U.S.

XBB.1.5 -- it's the new subvariant of COVID-19 that is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the U.S.

A new Omicron variant known as XBB.1.5 is reportedly spreading quickly nationwide as doctors say COVID-19 continues to evolve.

The XBB variant is reportedly different from the original coronavirus stain. This comes three years after COVID-19 prompted massive shutdowns, testing, vaccines, boosters and more.

READ MORE: US to require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China

XBB reportedly evades antibodies formed from previous infections and vaccinations. The Wall Street Journal says, "repeated vaccinations may make people more susceptible to XBB."

Unlike previous variants, Omicron has fueled additional variants. Even so, some in the medical community warn these newest studies about XBB should not deter people from getting the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

3bf37034-Omicron variant

(Left) Low magnification electron micrograph of a monkey kidney cell (Vero E6) after infection with the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant showing cell damage with swollen vesicles containing small black viral particles. (Right) High magnification electron m

Expand

FOX 5 spoke with the senior medical advisor for PM Pediatrics, Dr. Christina Johns. She urges everyone to be vigilant with hand washing and more as many return back to school and work.

One published study says the emergence of multiple variants is unprecedented. Despite the study, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are reportedly down.