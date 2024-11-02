New Hope murder suspect arrested in Polk County, WI

The Brief Wisconsin law enforcement arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting. Sources tell FOX 9 he is suspected of murdering a 23-year-old man in New Hope. The victim was found fatally shot inside a home on Oct. 24.



The Polk County Sheriff's office said deputies arrested a Hennepin County murder suspect in rural Balsam Lake, Wis.

Sources tell FOX 9 that the suspect, a 32-year-old man, is believed to have fatally shot a 23-year-old man in New Hope.

What we know

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reports that deputies apprehended the man at an apartment in rural Balsam Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The suspect was arrested on a second-degree murder warrant from Hennepin County.

Sources tell FOX 9 the man is believed to have fatally shot 23-year-old Carnell Johnson Jr. in a New Hope home on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

New Hope police investigators said the shooting was not a random act.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was taken to Polk County Jail, where he will await extradition.

FOX 9 generally does not name suspects until charging documentation is available.

What we don't know

Information on the relationship between the suspect and the victim, if there is any, has not yet been released as of Saturday night.

Police have not released any details on a possible motive in the fatal shooting.