New bill would require county attorneys to report undocumented immigrants

The Brief The Republican-sponsored bill would require county attorneys to report some undocumented immigrants. It would also require state agencies to turn over data on someone’s immigration status, if asked. A legal expert questioned the bill’s legality, pointing out that it would likely violate privacy laws.



Republicans in the Minnesota House introduced a bill on Wednesday that would require county attorneys to report some undocumented immigrants.

County attorneys require reporting

The backstory:

The bill would require county attorneys to report to federal authorities any undocumented immigrant arrested on suspicion of committing a violent crime. That would require police officers to inquire about a person’s immigration status, something the Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments have said they will not do.

The bill would also require state agencies and employees to hand over data to federal authorities about someone’s immigration status, if asked.

In addition, the bill would outlaw ordinances that restrict or ban cooperation with federal law enforcement on immigration matters.

What they're saying:

"I do anticipate a fair amount of pushback…" said Rep. Max Rymer (R-North Branch), who co-sponsored the bill. "It makes local law enforcement and municipalities communicate with immigration officials when it comes to illegal immigrants who are committing violent crimes."

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office did not have a comment.

Who are the bill’s co-sponsors?

Dig deeper:

The bill is co-sponsored by GOP Reps. Rymer, Natalie Zeleznikar (Fredenberg Township), Scott Van Binsbergen (Montevideo), Jeff Dotseth (Kettle River) and Bernie Perryman (St. Augusta).

However, legal experts say the bill would likely violate privacy laws.

"Legally, there are potentially some conflicts of law," said Ana Pottratz Acosta, a professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul.

For example, she said the bill could potentially run afoul of federal health and education privacy laws. But she also said it would make policing more challenging.

"Requiring assistance or cooperation with federal immigration enforcement – it’s going to negatively impact community policing efforts," she said.

What's next:

The bill remains in committee, and it's unclear when or if it will advance to a vote in the Minnesota House.