Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

‘New baby alert’: Endangered Francois’ leaf monkey born at San Antonio Zoo

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 4:39PM
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

San Antonio Zoo celebrates birth of endangered Francois' leaf monkey

The video, posted on the zoo’s social media accounts, shows the baby monkey, who was born on April 14, holding onto its mother. (Credit: San Antonio Zoo via Storyful)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its family: a baby Francois' Langur! 

The cute little primate, also known as a Francois' leaf monkey, was born on April 14 to mother Ravalina and father Chay. 

Francois' Langurs are currently an endangered species, making the baby’s arrival all the more special. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as endangered due to habitat loss and poaching. 

"New baby alert! Meet the newest little San Antonio Zoo resident - a baby Francois Langur!," the zoo wrote on social media Tuesday.  

Video footage, posted on the zoo’s pages on April 25, show the baby monkey holding onto its mother.

"Like all newborn langurs, this little one will cling tightly to its mother's belly for the first few weeks of life, gradually becoming more independent as it grows," the zoo wrote on social media. 

The monkey’s bright apricot-orange hair color is believed to elicit the care-taking instincts of females in the group – a behavior in which other females help the mother by holding, carrying and babysitting the infant, according to experts. Within one year, the newborn’s fur will change to the glossy black of the parents. 

RELATED: Tearjerking video: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn baby after nearly 2-day separation

"Francois’ langurs are born with bright orange fur, helping troop members keep track of their babies in the dense forest canopy where they live. As the baby grows, its fur will gradually change to the adult black and white coloring," the zoo continued. 

monkey-2.jpg

Zookeepers at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas celebrated the recent birth of a Francois’ langur, also known as a Francois’ leaf monkey, with footage posted on April 25.

A name has not yet been chosen for the newborn, but visitors to the San Antonio Zoo can expect to see the adorable new arrival in the coming weeks, as it becomes more independent and starts exploring its surroundings.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.