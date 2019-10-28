New 'Arrested at Watergate' hotel package includes drinks with police who responded to break-in

article

(FOX NEWS) -- The Watergate Hotel is fully embracing its scandalous history with a new guest package.

The hotel — the same one at the center of the infamous scandal of the same name — is now offering guests the chance to book its “Arrested at the Watergate” experience, which includes sharing a whiskey flight with the arresting officers who arrived on the scene of a break-in at the Watergate complex in 1972.

The package also includes a stay at the hotel’s “Scandal Room,” which was recreated at the site of the hotel room where Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy attempted to orchestrate a break-in of the Democratic National Convention’s headquarters.

Before it reopened for bookings in 2017, the “Scandal Room” was conceptualized and designed with the help of Lyn Paolo, the costume designer for the hit ABC series “Scandal." The room currently boasts furnishings from the 1960s and ‘70s, as well as framed memorabilia for Watergate buffs to pore over.

Guests who book the new “Arrested at Watergate” package will also be treated to drinks with John Barrett and Paul Leeper, the plainclothes D.C. police officers who responded to the burglary.

“Getting to know John and Paul has been a great bonus — they have some crazy stories to share!” a representative for the hotel told Fox News.

The Scandal Room was designed by "Scandal" costume designer Lyn Paolo, and furnished with pieces that allude to its infamous past. (Debbie Johnsen)

Bookings for the scandal room can be made online. Those wishing to experience the “Arrested at Watergate” package are instructed to call the hotel’s reservations team.

“Stay in the room where it happened and get the whole story,” reads the hotel’s website. “$2,500 per night.”

