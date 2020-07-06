Neighbor rescues man pinned under riding lawn mower in Stearns County

A neighbor helped rescue a man who was pinned under his lawn mower in rural Stearns County Friday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said a 68-year-old Sauk Centre man was mowing his lawn with a riding lawn mower Friday afternoon when the incident occurred.

The man made a right turn to go around a culvert at the corner of his property, but the right front wheel of the lawn mower came to close to the culvert and sank into the soft ground. The lawn mower started to tip over and the driver fell off. The lawnmower shut off and continued to roll, pinning the man’s legs beneath it.

A neighbor who was driving by saw the man trapped under the lawn mower and stopped to help.

Deputies were called to the scene. An ambulance transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

