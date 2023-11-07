Nearly 1 million chickens in Wright County killed after H5N1 outbreak

article

Nearly 1 million chickens at a commercial egg farm in Wright County were killed after the farm was infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to Minnesota officials.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says an outbreak of H5N1 was suspected after increased mortality was noticed among the flock.

The state responded, and the first tests were conducted on the afternoon of Oct. 31. The test results were confirmed on Friday, Nov. 3.

The state says the around 940,000 chickens at the farm have been killed and they do not believe there was any spread of the virus to neighboring farms.

Additionally, the state says it is working with federal partners to provide additional surveillance and testing in the area.