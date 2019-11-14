National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week: Why foster families are needed, especially for big dogs

This week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and FOX 9 is celebrating by hosting an 11:45 a.m. segment with the Animal Humane Society each weekday.

Most people know about adopting animals, but what about fostering them?

Friday, Daniela Vonarx with the Animal Humane Society stopped by along with Nicole Rickard, a foster, to talk about why they need foster families, especially for big dogs.

Be sure to follow along all of FOX 9's Shelter Appreciation Week at 11:45 a.m. on FOX 9 News at 11 a.m.

