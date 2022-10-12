Murder charges: 20-year-old fatally shot man during Minneapolis drug deal

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another man during a drug deal gone wrong in Minneapolis on Oct 6.

Jacob Jon Lewis, 20, of St. Francis, was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of 34-year-old Haywood Jones near the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North in Minneapolis.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday and found a man, later identified as Jones, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his back. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police they saw Jones and a driver, police identified as Lewis, get into a fight. Witnesses claimed Lewis was inside the vehicle when he shot Jones, then got out and walked over to him, firing another round into Jones's back, the complaint states.

Lewis got back into the vehicle and drove away from the scene, the complaint says.

A woman in Lewis' vehicle at the time of the shooting allegedly told police the two were in the area trying to buy drugs, the complaint states.

After the shooting, they drove to her parent's house, where Lewis removed the license plates from the vehicle. The complaint states the woman's parents told police he moved the vehicle into the driveway where it couldn’t be seen as easily from the street.

Two days later, law enforcement found Lewis and arrested him. Police said he told investigators he was at the scene during the fatal shooting and was the driver of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Lewis’s bond was set at $700,000 with conditions and $1 million without conditions. He made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

Lewis was on probation for a first-degree aggravated robbery conviction at the time of the Oct. 6 shooting, according to court documents.