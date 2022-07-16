Highway 169 in Scott County closes after multi-vehicle crash involving semi

article

Eight cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash Saturday morning at an intersection on Highway 169 in Scott County.

The crash occurred on Highway 282 and Highway 169 around 7:15 a.m. in Jordan. The state patrol’s report says they are investigating this as an injury crash. A state patrol officer told FOX 9 that the status of the injuries is unknown.

Vehicles are scattered on both sides of the highway, several with substantial damage. Photos from the scene taken by FOX 9’s photographer show a semi-truck with front-end damage. In the ditch, a dark-colored pickup truck was seen with damage on the front, side, and back with debris scattered on the ground.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Highway 169 will be closed in both directions for about 3-4 hours, a Scott County deputy told FOX 9 at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.