MSP Airport’s 6 tips for spring break travelers

article

For those looking to escape the Minnesota winter, spring break is nearing for many.

Last year, Minneapolis-St. Paul International saw a record number of passengers for the spring break period and this year could be another record breaker. Airport leaders say peak travel is expected on Fridays during the spring break season this March.

Before travelers take off, officials are sharing a few helpful tips to keep things running smoothly.

• Book your parking ahead of time. This can be done online at www.mspairport.com.

• Know which terminal your airline uses.

• Arrive at the airport early. Offical say flyers should be there at least two hours ahead of domestic departures, three hours ahead for international destinations.

• Consider all your security checkpoint options. Terminal 1 has two checkpoints in the ticketing lobby. However, if you only have carry-on items, flyers can use Checkpoint 10 from 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. It's located between the Red and Blue parking ramps. The checkpoint at the InterContinental Hotel MSP Airport is also open daily from 4:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Advertisement

• Dropping off or picking up a friend? Drivers can also use the east upper level roadway at Terminal 1 and then the traveler can use the skywalk to get to the terminal entrance.

• Delta customers can check bags at multiple sites. This includes the Terminal 1 lobby, on Level T and along the east upper level roadway inside doors six and seven as well as at its skycap service at door eight.