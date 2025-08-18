MSP Airport runway closure may impact noise levels for nearby neighborhoods

The Brief A main runway at MSP Airport is closing on Monday for a six-week construction project. Airport officials say the closure could impact flight patterns, meaning a change in noise levels is possible for some neighborhoods. The runway is scheduled to reopen at the end of September.



One of the main runways at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is closing for construction, potentially affecting noise levels for nearby residents.

Runway construction

The backstory:

The south parallel runway, known as 12R-30L, will be closed for the next six weeks. This 10,000-foot east-west runway is located on the south side of Terminal 1.

MSP officials say the runway is closing to complete the second and final phase of safety improvements, including runway grading, drainage and shoulder improvements, and the reconstruction of Taxiway D.

Most of the construction is happening near the eastern end of the runway, close to Highway 5. Airport officials say the temporary runway closures could affect flight patterns, meaning nearby residents may notice a change in airport noise in certain neighborhoods.

What's next:

The runway is scheduled to reopen at the end of September.

Map of airport runway construction. (FOX 9)