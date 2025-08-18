MSP Airport runway closure may impact noise levels for nearby neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One of the main runways at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is closing for construction, potentially affecting noise levels for nearby residents.
Runway construction
The backstory:
The south parallel runway, known as 12R-30L, will be closed for the next six weeks. This 10,000-foot east-west runway is located on the south side of Terminal 1.
MSP officials say the runway is closing to complete the second and final phase of safety improvements, including runway grading, drainage and shoulder improvements, and the reconstruction of Taxiway D.
Most of the construction is happening near the eastern end of the runway, close to Highway 5. Airport officials say the temporary runway closures could affect flight patterns, meaning nearby residents may notice a change in airport noise in certain neighborhoods.
What's next:
The runway is scheduled to reopen at the end of September.
Map of airport runway construction. (FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from a Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport press release.