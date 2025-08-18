Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:30 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:33 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Renville County, Redwood County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:20 AM CDT until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:17 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County

MSP Airport runway closure may impact noise levels for nearby neighborhoods

By
Published  August 18, 2025 7:52am CDT
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9
MSP runway closure may increase noise for residents

MSP runway closure may increase noise for residents

One of the main runways at MSP Airport is closing for several weeks for construction. The change in flight patterns could increase noise levels for nearby neighborhoods. FOX 9's Bill Keller has more on the story.

The Brief

    • A main runway at MSP Airport is closing on Monday for a six-week construction project.
    • Airport officials say the closure could impact flight patterns, meaning a change in noise levels is possible for some neighborhoods.
    • The runway is scheduled to reopen at the end of September. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One of the main runways at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is closing for construction, potentially affecting noise levels for nearby residents.

Runway construction

The backstory:

The south parallel runway, known as 12R-30L, will be closed for the next six weeks. This 10,000-foot east-west runway is located on the south side of Terminal 1.

MSP officials say the runway is closing to complete the second and final phase of safety improvements, including runway grading, drainage and shoulder improvements, and the reconstruction of Taxiway D. 

Most of the construction is happening near the eastern end of the runway, close to Highway 5. Airport officials say the temporary runway closures could affect flight patterns, meaning nearby residents may notice a change in airport noise in certain neighborhoods. 

What's next:

The runway is scheduled to reopen at the end of September.  

Map of airport runway construction. (FOX 9)

The Source: This story uses information from a Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport press release.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International AirportMinnesotaTravel NewsTravel