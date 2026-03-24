MSP Airport leads nation in cash flights: $350M a year raises fraud questions

The Brief Lawmakers are looking into large amounts of cash leaving Minnesota on flights to foreign countries. About $350 million in cash left Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, more than any other airport in the country. Federal officials are investigating if any of the money is connected to fraud, but nothing has been proven.



Minnesota lawmakers are raising concerns about hundreds of millions of dollars in cash leaving the state on international flights, a trend first uncovered by FOX 9 in 2018.

House committee examines cash leaving Minnesota on flights

What we know:

About $100 million in cash was leaving the country from Minnesota each year when FOX 9 first reported on the issue in 2017. In recent years, that amount has tripled, with $350 million in cash now leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport annually.

Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, said, "$350 million, leaving our airport in cash, is higher than the cash leaving any other airport in the country, including much larger airports. J.F.K., L.A.X., Chicago. O'Hare."

It is legal to transport money out of the country, but travelers must declare any amount above $10,000. There are suspicions that some of this cash could be tied to fraud, but so far, no direct connection has been proven.

Lawmakers are using the information to advise federal officials

The state does not have authority over the laws regulating how much cash can leave the country, so the fraud committee will not be producing any new state bills as a result of these hearings. However, committee members hope the information discussed can help guide federal officials as they continue their investigation.

Federal authorities are currently looking into whether any of the money leaving Minnesota is related to fraudulent activity, but their investigation is ongoing and no conclusions have been reached.

Lawmakers say they want to keep the issue in the spotlight and ensure federal officials are aware of the scale of cash leaving Minnesota, especially given the amounts now surpass those seen at much larger airports across the country.