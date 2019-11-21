MSP Airport hotel skyway checkpoint reopens from 4:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The checkpoint at MSP Airport didn’t stay closed long.

After the Transport Security Administration closed the checkpoint at the MSP InterContinental Hotel Monday, it will reopen Friday for travelers from 4:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. It will also stay open, using those hours, going forward.

“The checkpoint is a tremendous convenience for guests of the MSP InterContinental Hotel and an alternate Terminal 1 entrance point for all flyers with only carry-on bags,” Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks said in a release. “We are pleased the TSA is willing to partner with us to reopen the checkpoint and ensure it becomes a reliable screening option going forward.”

As part of the deal worked out between the TSA and MAC, MAC will participate on the TSA’s new Reimbursable Screening Service Pilot Program.

That program means that MAC will reimburse the TSA for costs related to checkpoints the TSA deems “non-primary checkpoints.”

MAC and the TSA hope to have a deal in place in the next 90 days.