MSP Airport food workers reach contract, call off potential strike
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Food service workers at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport have called off a planned strike securing a new labor agreement with HMSHost.
According to a news release shared by the labor union UNITE HERE Local 17, the agreement includes the following benefits for workers:
- A first-ever tip line for fast-food and barista workers
- A higher tipped benefit rate
- Historic wage increases for cooks, utility workers, and engineers
- Access to affordable dependent health insurance coverage
The deal impacts roughly 200–250 HMSHost employees working across both terminals at MSP, including popular spots like Shake Shack, Chili’s, Starbucks, Auntie Anne’s, Moe’s, Smashburger, Chick-fil-A, The Cocktail Room, Bottle Rocket, Firehouse Subs, The Wild Sports Bar, The Market Place, and Hissho Sushi.
UNITE HERE Local 17 Organizer Adil Beker shared the following "These workers showed incredible courage and unity," said Adil Beker, an organizer with UNITE HERE Local 17. "This deal delivers historic raises, real health care access, and fairness across classifications that have been overlooked for far too long. We are proud of what our members won."
