MSP Airport food workers reach contract, call off potential strike

By
Published  November 22, 2025 10:27am CST
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
Food service union workers at MSP Airport have set a strike deadline, as announced during a press conference on Monday. If a contract agreement has not been reached by 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 24, workers say they will walk off the job, disrupting popular restaurants in both terminals right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

The Brief

    • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport workers reached a labor agreement with HMSHost after announcing an intent to strike earlier this week.
    • The planned strike is now called off as the contract awaits worker ratification.
    • The workers say the new deal includes significant economic gains and improved benefits for workers.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Food service workers at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport have called off a planned strike securing a new labor agreement with HMSHost. 

MSP Airport food service workers secure new contract 

What they're saying:

According to a news release shared by the labor union UNITE HERE Local 17, the agreement includes the following benefits for workers:

  • A first-ever tip line for fast-food and barista workers
  • A higher tipped benefit rate
  • Historic wage increases for cooks, utility workers, and engineers
  • Access to affordable dependent health insurance coverage

The deal impacts roughly 200–250 HMSHost employees working across both terminals at MSP, including popular spots like Shake Shack, Chili’s, Starbucks, Auntie Anne’s, Moe’s, Smashburger, Chick-fil-A, The Cocktail Room, Bottle Rocket, Firehouse Subs, The Wild Sports Bar, The Market Place, and Hissho Sushi. 

UNITE HERE Local 17 Organizer Adil Beker shared the following "These workers showed incredible courage and unity," said Adil Beker, an organizer with UNITE HERE Local 17. "This deal delivers historic raises, real health care access, and fairness across classifications that have been overlooked for far too long. We are proud of what our members won." 

The Source: This story uses information taken from a news release shared by UNITE HERE Local 17 and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

