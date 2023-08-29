Mpls woman charged after allegedly luring man into a carjacking with promises of a hookup

A man seeking a hookup with a woman became the victim of a carjacking in St. Paul last week. Now, charges have been filed against the alleged temptress.

Alyssa Knutson, 20, of Minneapolis, is charged with carjacking and aggravated robbery. The carjacking charge is notable because Knutson becomes one of the first people charged under a new carjacking statute. Knutson's alleged accomplice, Kyrees Johnson, was charged with several crimes, including carjacking, last week.

Police say Knutson contacted the victim, asking if he wanted to hook up in the early morning hours of August 22. The victim drove to Knutson, believing they would have sex in his Chevrolet. Instead, police said Knutson led the victim through a series of turns before, the victim said, a high-end car approached his Chevy from behind at a high speed and rear-ended him.

The victim told officers he was considering driving off, worried because Knutson had brought him to a "sketchy street," but didn't. Two men, armed with guns, approached and told him to "run his pockets."

According to the charges, the victim, who was carrying his own gun, grabbed his weapon and the confrontation ended in a shootout, with the victim and one of the robbers shot.

Officers say Johnson, who had been shot by the victim, was taken to the hospital by Knutson in Johnson's BMW while the other thief made off with the victim's Chevy. The victim was brought to the hospital after St. Paul police responded.

Investigators say Knutson, who is dating Johnson, was spotted by police at the hospital but she left before officers could speak with her. She is now in custody.