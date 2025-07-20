Minneapolis fatal shooting leaves man dead

article

The Brief A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Police say it happened just before 3:10 a.m. near the intersection of Mississippi Drive North and Lyndale Avenue North. No arrests related to the shooting have been announced.



A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis.

Fatal Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting just before 3:10 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Mississippi Drive North and Lyndale Avenue North.

Officers then found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died despite efforts to save him, police say.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

What we don't know:

No suspect description has been released and police have not divulged what may have led to the shooting.

The victim's identity, along with an official cause of death, is expected to be released at a later date.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released the following statement on the incident:

"Investigators are working diligently to gather information and learn what happened. Anyone who has information should reach out and provide that information. We are working to do everything we can to find justice for this victim and his family."