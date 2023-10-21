MPD investigating fatal shooting near Penn Ave N.

Minneapolis Police say a man in his 50s died after being shot in Minneapolis early Saturday.

MPD say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 3500 block of Penn Avenue North around 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim unconscious in the alley. Police performed living saving measure until an ambulance arrived on scene and the victim was taken to North Memorial.

The victim died at the hospital.

At this time no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.