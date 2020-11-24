Man shot to death in car in Folwell neighborhood Tuesday morning

Minneapolis police say a man in 50s was shot to death while he was in a car early Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to the 3800 block of Girard Avenue North and found a vehicle that had struck several parked cars. Inside the vehicle was a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers removed the victim from the car and rendered aid until paramedics arrived. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide investigators are conducting interviews and asking anyone with information to come forward.