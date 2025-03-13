Mounds View police say shooting suspect is at large, and 'armed and dangerous'

article

The Brief Police say a suspect is at large after a shooting in Mounds View on Thursday that forced a shelter-in-place. The incident happened just after noon on the 2100 block of Buckingham Lane. Authorities have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Alex Robert Quevedo-Holmes, and they say he's armed and dangerous.



What happened:

Authorities responded just after 12:00 p.m. to the 2100 block of Buckingham Lane for a man who had been shot, and the suspect fled the scene on foot. Officers located the victim, who had been shot in the leg, and was taken to the hospital.

What we know:

Multiple agencies, including Ramsey County SWAT, provided assistance at the scene. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place, but the suspect remains at-large. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

He has been identified by authorities as 20-year-old Alex Robert Quevedo-Holmes and is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 168 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Quevedo-Holmes is wanted on charges of first-degree assault with a firearm, and is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.