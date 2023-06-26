Motorcyclist killed in high-speed collision with vehicle in Brooklyn Park

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle in Brooklyn Park on Sunday night.

Brooklyn Park officers responded to reports of a motorcycle-vehicle collision at the intersection of 85th Ave North and Queen Ave North at approximately 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

Paramedics treated the driver of the vehicle hit by the motorcycle for minor injuries.

Witnesses told officers that the motorcyclist was weaving in and out of lanes at high speed prior to the crash, according to police.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the motorcyclist.



