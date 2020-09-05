Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-694 in Brooklyn Center, body found 7 hours later

A motorcyclist was found dead seven hours after he crashed in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

According to the state patrol, the motorcyclist was headed west on I-694 onto the exchange to Highway 252 north when he lost control on the ramp and crashed just before 10 a.m. Saturday. The Associated Press reported that the man's body remained at the scene until family went out and found him nearly seven hours later. The family had tracked his phone in order to find him.

The victim was identified as a 37-year-old man from Blaine, Minnesota.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the crash. They say the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.