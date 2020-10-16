Motorcyclist dies from injuries week after Chisago County crash

A motorcyclist died from his injuries this week several days after a crash in rural Chisago County.

The crash occurred on Oct. 9 at 10:14 p.m. on the 44500 block of Anchor Avenue in Fish Lake Township, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene, which was described as a wooded area where deer were active. The motorcycle driver was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where he died on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Daniel Wagner, 44, of Harris.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.