Motley man hospitalized after dogs cause motorcycle crash

Motley Township crash

What we know:

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident happened around 4:24 p.m. on Azalea Road, east of Highway 10, and approximately one mile south of Motley. A 19-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle after two dogs ran onto the road.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was transported to Lakewood Hospital in Staples. His injuries are currently unknown.

What we don't know:

Details about the driver's injuries have not been released.