Motley man hospitalized after dogs cause motorcycle crash
MOTLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcycle accident involving a 19-year-old man took place in Motley Township when two dogs ran into the road.
Motley Township crash
What we know:
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident happened around 4:24 p.m. on Azalea Road, east of Highway 10, and approximately one mile south of Motley. A 19-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle after two dogs ran onto the road.
The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was transported to Lakewood Hospital in Staples. His injuries are currently unknown.
What we don't know:
Details about the driver's injuries have not been released.
The Source: Information from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.