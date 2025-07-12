Crash between Prius and pickup truck leaves 1 dead in central Minnesota

The Brief A driver was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County Friday afternoon. The two vehicles collided, causing both of them to roll. The driver and passengers of the other vehicles were treated at the scene and released.



A person died after a two-vehicle crash in Two Rivers Township Friday afternoon.

Morrison County fatal crash

What we know:

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, just before 12:30 p.m. deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of 120th Avenue and 30th Street, just south of Bowlus, Minnesota.

Authorities say the driver of a Prius was traveling westbound on 30th Street when they collided with a Ford F-450 truck.

When the two vehicles collided, they rolled onto the roofs and came to rest in a nearby ditch. A power pole was "struck and sheared off" in the crash.

The driver of the Prius had to be extricated by fire crews, and was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement said. The driver and passengers of the truck were treated at the scene and released.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led up to the collision.

The driver of the Prius has not been identified by authorities.