Monticello nuclear power plant leak: Tritium increase detected in monitoring well

The Brief An increase in tritium has been detected at one monitoring well at the Monticello nuclear power plant. The increase was detected as Xcel continues cleanup efforts following a 2022 leak. Officials say there is still no risk to drinking water as a result of the detection.



After a leak of radioactive water from the Monticello nuclear power plant in 2022, Xcel Energy officials say their teams have detected a slight increase in tritium in a monitoring well beneath the plant.

Tritium increase detected

What we know:

The increased levels were found as Xcel Energy continues to clean up tritium from water that leaked into the ground beneath the Monticello plant.

Just last month, the company announced it had driven down tritium concentrations in the groundwater beneath its Monticello nuclear plant by more than 90% since leaks were detected in late 2022.

In an update on Monday, Xcel says one of its monitoring wells near the Mississippi River detected a tritium increase at 19,800 picocuries per liter, which is just below the EPA standard for drinking water at 20,000 picocuries per liter.

Big picture view:

Xcel Energy says they released the new detection out of transparency but stresses there is no risk to the public.

Again, the readings are still below the EPA standards for drinking water. Officials also note that the well is 40 feet underground, which is far deeper than the river bed. The reading is also "far below the current highest concentrations of other wells," the company explains.

Local perspective:

Xcel says increased testing of the river has not found any tritium readings above natural levels and shallower wells are also not detecting tritium at that location.

Since the leak, officials have said the tritium has not impacted any local drinking water sources near Monticello or areas downstream.

Tritium leak at Monticello nuclear power plant

The backstory:

Xcel Energy disclosed the leak in March 2023, months after it was first detected in November 2022. The company said about 400,000 gallons of water containing tritium had leaked from a water pipe running from between two buildings at the Monticello plant.

Tritium is a radioactive form of hydrogen and a byproduct of producing energy at the plant.

The MPCA said the radioactive water was contained and had not reached the river or contaminated any local drinking water sources.

What's next:

Since the levels are below EPA standards, there are no mandatory actions for Xcel to respond to the increase. However, the power company says it will adjust the amount of water it is pumping to pull out the leaked tritium.

"We are adjusting the amount of water we pump to pull the leaked tritium away from the vicinity of the river and recover it more effectively," a statement from Xcel Energy reads.

"We expect measurements to fluctuate over time as we continue to retrieve the leaked water. We remain committed to being good neighbors and stewards of the environment, as well as following all regulations, as we continue the clean-up."