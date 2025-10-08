Monticello man who died in Mississippi River boat accident ID'd as father of 4

The Brief Authorities say a man died, and two others survived Tuesday after a boat capsized on the Mississippi River in Monticello. A GoFundMe identifies the man as 28-year-old Tyler Tasche. His brother and grandfather survived.



Authorities say a man died, and two others survived Tuesday after a boat capsized on the Mississippi River near the Xcel Energy plant in Monticello.

Monticello father of 4 dies

Why you should care:

According to a GoFundMe, 28-year-old Tyler Tasche died in the accident. He went fishing Tuesday morning with his brother and grandfather in Monticello when their boat flipped over.

The brother and grandfather survived. Tyler leaves behind a wife and four children.

The GoFundMe was created to help pay for funeral expenses, and help his family with future financial difficulties.

Wright County boating accident

What we know:

Around 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says it was alerted to a capsized boat on the Mississippi River near the Xcel Energy plant.

Arriving deputies learned that three adults were in the water — two were successfully taken to shore, while one was located unresponsive. An active death investigation is being conducted by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided any details on the circumstances leading to the boat overturning.