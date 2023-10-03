Monthly Hennepin County drill moved to align with national alert test

article

Wednesday, when the monthly siren drill is 20 minutes late, don’t fret.

Hennepin County announced their monthly siren drill, typically the first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m., will happen at 1:20 p.m. to coincide with the Presidential Alert test.

The Presidential Alert is used to inform the public about national emergencies and is coordinated by FEMA. During Wednesday’s test, Wireless Emergency Alerts will be sent to every cell phone in the country. In addition, all television, cable, and radio transmissions will be interrupted.

Hennepin County decided to avoid confusion, they would align their test with the Presidential Alert.