Moderna looking for children in Minnesota to take part in COVID-19 vaccine trials

article

Moderna is set to soon start enrolling Minnesota children in trials of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The research is phase two of trials for children six months to 12 years old. Scientists are looking into the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine to fight COVID-19 in the age groups. Currently, the vaccine is available for people ages 12 and up.

Studies will take place in Minneapolis, according to Moderna. If you are interested in the trials, you can click here to see if your child is eligible.