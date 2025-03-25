MnDOT warns of text scams requesting overdue toll, E-ZPass payments

article

The Brief MnDOT is warning of a scam involving fraudulent texts requesting payment on outstanding toll balances. The scam is designed to steal personal information or money. MnDOT says the department does not send toll notifications via text messages.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is alerting the public of a scam involving fraudulent texts requesting payments of outstanding E-ZPass lane or toll balances.

Scam text messages

The backstory:

Scammers are sending fraudulent text messages while impersonating MnDOT, E-Z Pass or other tolling agencies. The messages falsely claim recipients have unpaid tolls, invoices or violations and urge people to verify personal information or submit a payment using a provided link, according to MnDOT.

"These scams are designed to steal personal information and may pose a financial risk to individuals who engage with them," the Olivia Police Department said in a press release. Authorities advise anyone who suspects they have fallen victim to the scam to contact their local police department.

MnDOT officials emphasize that these texts are a scam and the agency and E-ZPass will never ask for personal information via text or email.

"We will never text or email you asking for personal or sensitive information. For your security, we do not accept credit card numbers by mail, email, chat, or voicemail. If you receive a message like this, do not respond," MnDOT said in a Facebook post about the scam.

What to do if you get a text

What you can do:

MnDOT provided the following guidelines if you encounter the scam texts.

Report, delete and don’t respond to a message that appears off or suspicious.

If you clicked on a link or provided any information, take efforts to secure financial accounts and personal information.

Fraud activity can be reported to the FBI’s internet crime complaint center or the Federal Trade Commission.

Find more information about the scam here.