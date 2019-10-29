MnDOT crews 'carefully' demolish pedestrian bridge near Augsburg University

Crews were tasked with "carefully" demolishing a pedestrian bridge in Minneapolis over the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Workers took down the old 22nd Avenue pedestrian bridge over I-94 near Augsburg University in Minneapolis. Officials closed the bridge in August after a large truck caused "significant" damage to the bridge.

Instead of bringing down the entire bridge in one stroke, crews had to carefully take down the bridge without damaging other infrastructure such as signs, noisewalls and the road below.

In November, MnDOT will be putting up a temporary bridge for pedestrians and cyclists. A more permanent solution is still in development.