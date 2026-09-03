Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after colliding head-on with a semi-truck in Chisago City

By
FOX 9
Road incidents
Published September 3, 2026 4:19 PM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 4:19 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 35-year-old man died after he crossed the center line of a road and crashed into a semi-truck in Chisago City.
    • The 58-year-old driver of the semi-truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
    • It is not clear why the pickup driver crossed the center line before the collision.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has died after he collided head-on with a semi-truck in Chisago City on Wednesday morning. 

Fatal Chisago City crash 

What we know:

According to the Lakes Area Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 7 a.m. on Green Lake Trail, near the intersection of Jason Avenue. 

Police found a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck at the scene. 

Authorities say that the 35-year-old man driving the pickup truck had been traveling westbound on Green Lake Trail when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi heading in the opposite direction. 

The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was in the truck with him. The 58-year-old semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what caused the 35-year-old man to cross the center line. 

The Source: A press release from the Lakes Area Police Department. 

Road incidentsChisago City