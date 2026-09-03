Man dies after colliding head-on with a semi-truck in Chisago City

The Brief A 35-year-old man died after he crossed the center line of a road and crashed into a semi-truck in Chisago City. The 58-year-old driver of the semi-truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It is not clear why the pickup driver crossed the center line before the collision.



A man has died after he collided head-on with a semi-truck in Chisago City on Wednesday morning.

Fatal Chisago City crash

What we know:

According to the Lakes Area Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 7 a.m. on Green Lake Trail, near the intersection of Jason Avenue.

Police found a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck at the scene.

Authorities say that the 35-year-old man driving the pickup truck had been traveling westbound on Green Lake Trail when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi heading in the opposite direction.

The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was in the truck with him. The 58-year-old semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what caused the 35-year-old man to cross the center line.