Man dies after colliding head-on with a semi-truck in Chisago City
CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has died after he collided head-on with a semi-truck in Chisago City on Wednesday morning.
Fatal Chisago City crash
What we know:
According to the Lakes Area Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 7 a.m. on Green Lake Trail, near the intersection of Jason Avenue.
Police found a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck at the scene.
Authorities say that the 35-year-old man driving the pickup truck had been traveling westbound on Green Lake Trail when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi heading in the opposite direction.
The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was in the truck with him. The 58-year-old semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.
What we don't know:
It is not clear what caused the 35-year-old man to cross the center line.
The Source: A press release from the Lakes Area Police Department.