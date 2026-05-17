MN weather: Southern Minnesota at risk for strong storms Sunday night

Most of our weekend stayed dry, but parts of Minnesota are at risk for strong to severe thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Sunday storm outlook

The backstory:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg says we should stay sky aware Sunday night. Western, central and southern Minnesota are at a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather. Far southwestern Minnesota is at a Level 3 (Enhanced), while northern Minnesota has a marginal risk as crews battle wildfires near Breezy Point and Two Harbors.

Storm timeline – What to expect

Timeline:

Thunderstorms move into western and southern Minnesota around dinner time Sunday and are expected to push east. Strong to sever storms should arrive to the Twin Cities metro sometime after 10 p.m., and they are expected to clear out before the Monday morning commute.

The initial threat with these storms is large hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado as well as heavy rain.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a Tornado Watch has been issued for Cottonwood and Jackson Counties until 10 p.m. There are no current watches near the Twin Cities metro.