MN weather: How warm did it get on Monday in Minnesota?

The Brief Some parts of Minnesota reached 90 degrees on Monday. Aside from parts of far northern Minnesota, most of the state reached 80 degrees on Monday. The warm stretch is expected to continue into the weekend.



It's almost October, but Monday felt like a mid-summer day in Minnesota, with temps above 90 degrees in some parts of the state.

High temps in Minnesota

By the numbers:

Nearly statewide, temperatures were well into the 80s across Minnesota.

The highest temps were in western Minnesota, where cities including Marshall, Morris, and Windom reported temps in the low 90s.

In the Twin Cities, the temperature at the airport hit 86 degrees, while temps in southern and central Minnesota ranged between the mid to high 80s.

The other side:

Only spots in far northern Minnesota failed to reach 80 degrees. International Falls reported a high temp of 76 degrees while it was a cool 65 degrees in Grand Marais.

Warm temps continue

What's next:

The warm stretch is set to continue for the week ahead, with highs in the 80s expected into the weekend.