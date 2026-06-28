MN weather: Extreme Heat Warning in effect Monday

The Brief Many of us woke up to a heavy downpour Sunday morning as storms rolled across the Twin Cities metro. Communities got anywhere from a half inch to over one inch of rain, depending on location. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Monday, with highs expected to be in the low 90s and humidity making it feel like in excess of 100 degrees.



It's Fourth of July week, and we'll get it started with the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

Extreme Heat Warning for central, southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of central and southern Minnesota from 9 a.m. Monday to midnight Tuesday.

High temperatures will generally reach the upper 80s to mid-90s this week, but Monday is expected to be the hottest day. Afternoon highs could climb into the mid to upper 90s, while dew points rise into the low to mid-70s.

This combination will lead to dangerous heat index values, or feels like temperatures, of 105 to 110 degrees on Monday afternoon. An extreme heat warning is in effect for parts of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, from 9 a.m. Monday until midnight Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be hot and muggy with highs in the 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Daily storm chances remain in the forecast, mainly during the evening and overnight hours.

Sunday morning rain totals

By the numbers:

Many of us woke up Sunday morning to heavy rain as storms rolled across the Twin Cities metro.

While not severe, many communities got a heavy downpour that dumped as much as an inch of rain in a little more than an hour. Here are rain totals from Sunday’s storms:

Most communities around the Twin Cities got anywhere from a half inch to more than an inch, depending on where you live. Here’s a look at the rain totals:

Robbinsdale – 1.2 inches

Carver – 1.16 inches

Minnetonka – 1.09 inches

Rogers - .53 inches

Rockford - .76 inches

Andover - .59 inches

Forest Lake - .46 inches

Scandia - .42 inches

Somerset, Wis. - .38 inches

Maple Plain - .95 inches

Waconia - .82 inches

Jordan - .60 inches

Eden Prairie - .87 inches

Prior Lake - .43 inches

Lakeville - .31 inches

Edina - .89 inches

Minneapolis - .94 inches

Roseville - .96 inches

Eagan - .55 inches

North St. Paul - .78 inches

Here's a look at some other rain totals across the state.