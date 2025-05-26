Minnesota Timberwolves lose 128-126, go down 3-1 against Thunder

article

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-126 on Monday night at Target Center. The Thunder took an early lead and didn't look back, despite the Wolves keeping it close - down only 90-85 in the fourth quarter. With the Wolves now down 3-1 against the Thunder, they will return to Oklahoma on Wednesday night.



One game after the Minnesota Timberwolves took a historic 143-101 win at Target Center on Saturday night, the Wolves made their road to a first-ever NBA Championship harder - losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-126 in front of a home crowd on Memorial Day.

Timberwolves tie Western Conference Finals

Series tied:

Don’t count the Wolves out quite yet, but they'll be clomping uphill from here on out.

Unlike some of the other lopsided contests, this one came down to the wire.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Thunder led the Wolves 90-85, and the game was eventually decided by a back-and-forth free-throw campaign that left the Wolves trailing the Thunder 126-123 with 7.2 seconds left - prompting a last-ditch effort out-of-bounds heave by the Wolves with .1 on the clock.

It was a night where at least the bench shined, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the Wolves' highest scorer with 23 points. Donte DiVincenzo also scored 21, and rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. scored nine.

However, Anthony Edwards only had 16 points, and Julius Randle went again, scoring only five.

All in all, it wasn't enough to overcome the Thunder that came rolling back again with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 40 points and Jalen Williams dropping 34.

What's next:

Game 5 is set to take place Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.