MN state senator looks to remove Algebra II requirement in high schools

The Brief For many years, Sen. Farnsworth has been trying to remove the requirement that all high school students complete Algebra II. Farnsworth wants to give students more flexibility in deciding what type of math to take. On Wednesday, the Hibbing educator’s latest bill was discussed during an education policy committee hearing.



Algebra II prepares students for calculus, but now some in the education system are questioning whether the class is too difficult, or if it’s necessary at all.

Changing high school math requirements

What they're saying:

"They’re never going to use it," State Senator Robert Farnsworth said on Wednesday.

For several years, Farnsworth has been trying to remove the requirement that all high school students complete Algebra II.

"A lot of kids end up in summer school because of Algebra II," Sen. Farnsworth said. On Wednesday, the Hibbing educator’s latest bill was discussed during an education policy committee hearing.

Farnsworth says the bill still requires high school students to complete three years of math, but gives them more flexibility in deciding what type of math classes to take.

"The problem with having the Algebra II requirement is that it’s preparing all kids for one future of going to a four-year college and university, and a lot of kids are not going," Sen. Farnsworth said.

Former Algebra II instructor weighs in

What they're saying:

Tony Harkin is a retired Algebra II instructor of more than 20 years, and he agrees that a change is needed.

"It doesn’t have to be taught to everyone," Harkonen said. "I think students are better served by taking classes in personal finance [or] consumer math."