Minnesota State Fair: 72nd Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned for 2025

The dairy community has once again kicked off the Great Minnesota Get-Together with the coronation of the 72nd annual Princess Kay of the Milky Way to serve as its ambassador.

The Brief The 72nd Princess Kay of the Milky Way has been crowned by Minnesota State Fair officials. Malorie Thorson, 20, of Waverly, will represent Wright County. The princesses are said to serve as spokespeople to consumers, making visits to educate students about dairy, giving speeches to various organizations and making public appearances at promotions or events.



Princess Kay results

What we know:

On Wednesday, the day before the state fair officially opens, reigning Princess Kay Rachel Visser of Hutchinson passed her crown on to Malorie Thorson, of Waverly, to take the title, and have her face immortalized in a butter sculpture.

Thorson, 20, will represent Wright County, and is the daughter of Andrew and Colette Thorson.

The finalists for the title of 72nd Princess Kay of the Milky Way were:

Natalie Clemenson, 20, of Zumbrota, representing Goodhue County; daughter of Brian and Tiffany Clemenson

Monica Evers, 22, of Kellogg, representing Wabasha County; daughter of Jerry and Tammy Evers

Paige Frenchick, 19, of Manannah, representing Meeker County; daughter of Melissa Tessmer and John Frenchick

Nicole Hauschildt, 20, of Zumbro Falls, representing Wabasha County; daughter of Stephanie and Chad Domke

Alexis Hoefs, 20, of New Prague, representing Le Sueur County; daughter of James and Lisa Hoefs

April Klaphake, 19, of Sauk Centre, representing Stearns County; daughter of Mark and Jennifer Klaphake

Heidi Montag, 19, of Sauk Rapids, representing Benton County; daughter of Brian and Christa Montag

Lauren Steffl, 23, of Sleepy Eye, representing Brown County; daughter of Tim Steffl and Leah Sandbo

Haylie Wielenberg, 19, of Long Prairie, representing Todd County; daughter of Mike Wielenberg and Sarah Maland

The backstory:

Princess Kay of the Milky Way serves as the official goodwill ambassador and spokesperson for Minnesota’s nearly 1,800 dairy farmers.

Each year, young women across Minnesota are crowned county dairy princesses, selected based on their communication skills, personality, general knowledge of the dairy community and its products, and their commitment to dairy promotion.

The princesses are said to serve as spokespeople to consumers, making visits to educate students about dairy, giving speeches to various organizations and making public appearances at promotions or events.

Participants must be at least graduating high school seniors when crowned, but not yet 24 years old. They also cannot be married.