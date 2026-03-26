MN Senate votes to repeal Cesar Chavez Day amid sexual abuse claims

The Brief The Minnesota Senate unanimously voted to repeal Cesar Chavez Day following recent sexual abuse allegations against the late labor activist. The repeal bill now goes to Governor Tim Walz for approval and is expected to take effect before the March 31 holiday. Movement leader Dolores Huerta revealed she was a victim of Chavez's abuse when she was in her 30s.



The Minnesota Senate approved a bill to remove Cesar Chavez Day from the Minnesota calendar as the late labor activist faces accusations of sexual abuse.

Senate votes to repeal Cesar Chavez Day

The backstory:

In 2014, Minnesota passed a law designating March 31, Chavez's birthday, as Cesar Chavez Day. That same year, the day also became a federal commemorative holiday to honor the well-known civil rights and farm workers advocate.

The repeal passed the House by a unanimous vote, 129-0. On Thursday, the Senate also approved the measure on a unanimous vote.

Chavez accused of sexual abuse

The other side:

Chavez, who died in 1993, has fallen under new scrutiny amid a recent New York Times report. The report featured accounts that Chavez groomed and sexually abused young girls and women, including fellow movement leader Dolores Huerta. Huerta revealed that she was a victim of Chavez's abuse in her 30s.

Those allegations have prompted calls nationwide for Chavez's holiday to be canceled and other honors for Chavez to be removed.

What's next:

The bill will now head to Governor Tim Walz for his approval. Leaders expect the repeal will go into effect before the holiday next Tuesday.

Aside from the holiday, earlier this week the founder of Academia Cesar Chavez said she was working to have her school renamed. She was also pushing the City of St. Paul to rename the street named in Chavez's honor.

Mayor Kaohly Her confirmed the city was working to rename the street and reaching out to stakeholders to determine a new name for the street that would continue the tradition of honoring the labor movement.