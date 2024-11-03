MN ranked in top 10 states for jobs: survey

The Brief WalletHub ranks Minnesota as the 3rd best state for economic environment and 8th for job market. Minnesota also ranks highly for median annual income and previously placed 6th in CNBC’s Top States for Business in 2024.



A new ranking from WalletHub puts Minnesota in the top ten states for finding a job.

What we know

WalletHub's survey for the Best and Worst States for Jobs ranks Minnesota highly in both job market and economic environment rank.

Minnesota came in eighth for job market rank and third in the economic environment ranking. Minnesota also placed third for median annual income.

Earlier this year, Minnesota also ranked sixth in CNBC's Top States for Business 2024.

Context

As always, FOX 9 urges you to take any "survey" with some scruntiny.

Companies often use surveys for marketing purposes, to establish its brand, appear trustworthy, and position the company as an expert in the field. It's a strategy known as "thought leadership" marketing.

But often the research or methodology behind these surveys and studies can be specious, reductive, or flawed.

Top 10 best states to find a job

1. New Hampshire

2. Vermont

3. Minnesota

4. Massachusetts

5. North Dakota

6. Virginia

7. Maine

8. Rhode Island

9. South Dakota

10. Maryland

The states ranked last for finding a job

41. New York

42. Idaho

43. Wyoming

44. Oklahoma

45. Montana

46. Alaska

47. Kentucky

48. Indiana

49. Louisiana

50. West Virginia