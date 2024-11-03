MN ranked in top 10 states for jobs: survey
(FOX 9) - A new ranking from WalletHub puts Minnesota in the top ten states for finding a job.
What we know
WalletHub's survey for the Best and Worst States for Jobs ranks Minnesota highly in both job market and economic environment rank.
Minnesota came in eighth for job market rank and third in the economic environment ranking. Minnesota also placed third for median annual income.
Earlier this year, Minnesota also ranked sixth in CNBC's Top States for Business 2024.
Context
As always, FOX 9 urges you to take any "survey" with some scruntiny.
Companies often use surveys for marketing purposes, to establish its brand, appear trustworthy, and position the company as an expert in the field. It's a strategy known as "thought leadership" marketing.
But often the research or methodology behind these surveys and studies can be specious, reductive, or flawed.
Top 10 best states to find a job
1. New Hampshire
2. Vermont
3. Minnesota
4. Massachusetts
5. North Dakota
6. Virginia
7. Maine
8. Rhode Island
9. South Dakota
10. Maryland
The states ranked last for finding a job
41. New York
42. Idaho
43. Wyoming
44. Oklahoma
45. Montana
46. Alaska
47. Kentucky
48. Indiana
49. Louisiana
50. West Virginia